Mass tourism: Venice bans large tour groups

Venice bans large tour groups

In future, the city of Venice will ban tourist groups of more than 25 people accompanied by tour guides. This was decided by the city council on Saturday at its last meeting of the year in order to limit mass tourism and its negative impact on the northern Italian lagoon city.

The resolutions also provide for a ban on loudspeakers during such tours in order to protect people in the city center and on the islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello from noise and nuisance. The measures that have now been adopted will come into force on June 1, 2024.

Mass tourism has been causing problems for Venice - one of the most famous tourist destinations in the world - for some time. The old town with the famous St. Mark's Square, the Rialto Bridge and the many canals no longer even has 50,000 permanent residents. In the high season, there are more than twice as many tourists on some days. Crowded streets and crowds then characterize the image of Venice. The city therefore decided in September to charge an entrance fee of five euros. Short-term visitors have to pay this from April onwards.

The restriction of tour groups to a maximum of 25 people and the ban on loudspeakers contribute to sustainable tourism, said Elisabetta Pesce, Venice's city councillor for security, according to a press release. The aim is to create a better balance between people who actually live in the city and those who only visit it as tourists. In future, groups will no longer be allowed to stop in narrow alleyways or on bridges.

