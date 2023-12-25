War in the Middle East - Mass in Bethlehem: Solidarity with people in Gaza

The highest representative of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, expressed solidarity with the people in the embattled Gaza Strip at midnight mass in Bethlehem.

Cardinal Pizzaballa compared the situation to the biblical story of Mary and Joseph, for whom there was no room in the inn. "Just as it was for Mary and Joseph, today it seems to us that there is no room for Christmas," he said that night.

"At this moment, our thoughts cannot be far from those who have lost everything in this war, including their loved ones, and who are now displaced, alone and paralyzed by their grief," Pizzaballa said at the Mass. "My thoughts go out without exception to all those affected by this war, in Palestine and Israel and the whole region." He also mentioned the hostages taken from Israel to the Gaza Strip and "people sitting in prisons without the right to a trial". He was obviously referring to Palestinian so-called administrative detainees in Israel.

Call for reconciliation

Pizzaballa also said that the Palestinians had been living under Israeli occupation for decades and were waiting in vain for the international community to find a solution to the conflict. He called on people to create an inner space for reconciliation. "There will be no justice and no peace unless we create space for them, through our open and generous 'yes'."

The Latin Patriarch had led a much smaller Christmas procession from Jerusalem to the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem on Sunday in view of the Gaza war. The usual larger celebrations in the West Bank town, which Christians venerate as the birthplace of Jesus, were canceled due to the war.

Source: www.stern.de