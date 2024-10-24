Mass Gathering in Georgia: Tons of Individuals Advocate for the Last Governing Faction

Three days prior to Georgia's parliamentary elections, the Georgian Dream party, in power, organized their final rally. Numerous attendees, including numerous public officials, were transported from different regions to central Freedom Square, Tbilisi, as per several independent local TV channels' reports. As they marched through the city, protesters yelled, "Long live Georgian Dream," as reported by an AFP news agency reporter.

According to a 70-year-old Georgian Dream supporter named Tamila Siradze, if the opposition triumphs, they will initiate a war against Russia. Her reasoning behind such support of Georgian Dream was, "They uphold peace."

At this event, the party founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, also made an appearance. Though not an official candidate for Saturday's vote, as the party's honorary chairman, Ivanishvili (a billionaire and former prime minister) remains in control, unofficially.

Subsequently, around 30,000 supporters of pro-European opposition parties gathered in Tbilisi on Sunday. According to polls, pro-European parties might win enough votes to form a coalition and oust the present pro-Russian administration in the upcoming Saturday's election.

The European Union expressed concern about the potential for election-related violence in Georgia, given the escalating rhetoric from some political figures. The European Union has repeatedly stressed the importance of a peaceful and democratic election process.

