Crime - Mass brawl in Mainz with around 40 people involved

Around 40 people got into a brawl in Mainz. As the police announced on Saturday, numerous witnesses had called the emergency services on Friday evening to report that two groups were fighting. When the emergency services arrived, all those involved fled. During the subsequent manhunt, several of them were arrested.

The people involved could have been assigned to the Mainz and Frankfurt soccer supporters. Some of the people were already known to the police for other incidents in connection with soccer matches. According to the statement, injuries were documented and smartphones were seized from the arrested suspects. They were subsequently released. Due to the early stage of the investigation, the police are not yet able to provide information on the number of people arrested, their age or whether they belong to a particular group. They are investigating a particularly serious case of breach of the peace.

The police are looking for witnesses. Anyone who took videos or photos of the altercation is asked to make them available for the investigation. According to the police, published videos of the incident have already been secured.

