Martina Hefter clinches the prestigious German Book Award

Intriguingly structured with an captivating charm, artist Hefter from Leipzig takes home the German Book Prize. The acclaimed piece "Hey guten Morgen, wie geht es dir?" revolves around a woman who interacts with online love swindlers at night, avoiding becoming a victim herself.

For this year's edition, the prestigious accolade has been bestowed upon Martina Hefter for her work "Hey guten Morgen, wie geht es dir?". The jury commends it as an engagingly produced literary masterpiece exuding "a distinctive allure". "The novel brilliantly intertwines mundane existence with mythological characters and cosmological dimensions, traversing the spectrum between wistfulness and elation, delving into themes of faith and treachery."

The 59-year-old Hefter resides in Leipzig. Apart from being a prolific author, she is also a dancer and performance artist. In "Hey guten Morgen, wie geht es dir?", the central character, Juno - a middle-aged woman, straddles two worlds. During the day, she devotes her time to caring for her critically ill husband. At night, she ventures into the digital realm, engaging in amorous exchanges with alleged online love swindlers.

These swindlers, disguised under fake profiles, prey upon unsuspecting individuals, withdrawing their hard-earned money. Juno navigates these encounters with love swindlers from Nigeria, all while safeguarding her own identity, leaving one wondering who is ultimately being deceived. Amidst the charade, moments of genuine intimacy unfold. The novel further explores themes such as aging, colonialism, longing, camaraderie, and affection. Hefter chronicles these towering subjects with concise and compassionate language.

The German Book Prize, a highly reputable honor, was conferred for the 20th time in this year's event. A panel of seven judges meticulously examined a total of 197 German, Austrian, and Swiss novels before making their decision. The other nominees were Maren Kames ("Hasenprosa"), Clemens Meyer ("Die Projektoren"), Ronya Othmann ("Vierundsiebzig"), Markus Thielemann ("Von Norden rollt ein Donner"), and Iris Wolff ("Lichtungen").

The honor is administered by the Stiftung Buchkultur und Leseförderung of the Börsenverein des Deutschen Buchhandels. With a total worth of 37,500 euros, the winner receives 25,000 euros, while the other finalists each receive 2,500 euros. Last year, Tonio Schachinger of Austria took home the prize with his novel "Echtzeitalter".

Hefter's diverse artistic pursuits also include dance and performance, setting her apart from other authors. Despite the online love swindlers' deceitful intentions, an unexpected sense of intimacy arises in their interactions with Juno.

Read also: