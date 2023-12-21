Berlinale 2024 - Martin Scorsese receives Honorary Golden Bear

US star director Martin Scorsese (81) will receive the Berlinale Honorary Golden Bear for his lifetime achievement. The award ceremony will take place on February 20, 2024 in the Berlinale Palast, it was announced in a press release. It states, among other things: "For anyone who sees film as the art of crafting a story so that it is both wholly personal and universal, Martin Scorsese is an unsurpassed role model."

The Berlinale director duo Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian continued: "Killers of the Flower Moon", Scorsese's latest film, is one of his greatest achievements: "As Scorsese himself so eloquently put it, the film is a 'recognition of the level of terror suffered by the Osage community, and so could also provide a kind of consolation'. It is a great pleasure to once again welcome a good friend of the festival and to present him with our most important honorary award."

Next year's Berlinale will take place from February 15 to February 25. Last year, Steven Spielberg (77) was awarded the Honorary Golden Bear for his lifetime achievement.

Rain of prizes for "Killers of the Flower Moon"?

With "Killers of the Flower Moon", Martin Scorsese, who is considered one of the most important contemporary US filmmakers, can also hope for top-class prizes. The late western has just picked up a total of seven nominations at the Golden Globes, including for the director himself, leading actor Leonardo DiCaprio (49), supporting actor Robert De Niro (80) and leading actress Lily Gladstone (37).

Other well-known works by Martin Scorsese, who was born in New York City in 1942, include "Taxi Driver" (1976), "Like a Wild Bull" (1980), "Casino" (1995) and "Departed" (2006) - for which he won the Oscar for directing - as well as "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013).

Source: www.stern.de