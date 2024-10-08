Martin Scorsese has no intentions of retiring.

At the Turin Film Festival, esteemed director Martin Scorsese was presented with an award honoring his illustrious career. This isn't his first such accolade in the past two decades. Despite reaching the age of 81, Scorsese demonstrated no intentions of hanging up hisdirector's hat, stating so during a press conference. He currently has various projects in development.

In the midst of his Turin trip, the film industry legend was probed about his upcoming endeavors during a press conference. Two of his scheduled films had encountered delays, prompting concerns about his well-being. Originally, the filming of "The Life of Jesus" was set for September of this year, while "A Sinatra Biopic" was slated to start in November.

These are the projects he's working on

As clear as day in Turin, Scorsese declared, "I've got no plans to retire." Regarding the Sinatra film, he mentioned that it was just delayed while he focused on his Jesus-centric project. "Here's hoping God grants me the fortitude and finances to see these through," he added. Rumors circulated that Sinatra's heirs were causing issues with the Sinatra film, but Scorsese chose not to address these allegations at the press conference.

Andrew Garfield will take on the titular role in "The Life of Jesus," while Leonardo DiCaprio is tapped for "Sinatra." Jennifer Lawrence is also rumored to be involved in the Sinatra production.

Imdb, the renowned online film database, lists numerous films still in Scorsese's pipeline. Among them is the shipwreck adventure "The Wager," featuring DiCaprio. Additionally, yet another DiCaprio collaboration revolving around U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt is in the mix. This project has been in Hollywood's crosshairs for a considerable length of time.

At the press conference, Scorsese discussed his upcoming projects, including "The Life of Jesus" and a Sinatra biopic. The 'The entertainment' surrounding the Turin Film Festival was further enriched by Scorsese's reveal of his plans to bring these projects to life.

Read also: