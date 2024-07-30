- Martin Schmidt resigns in Mainz

FSV Mainz 05 shuffles leadership and will have to do without former football coach Martin Schmidt in a key role in the future. The 57-year-old Swiss announced his resignation as sporting director of the Bundesliga club on Tuesday, citing personal reasons. Schmidt wants to remain with the club as a sporting consultant.

"He has written club history as a coach with the promotion of our U23 to the 3rd league and the qualification of the professionals for the Europa League, and has found his way into the then new role of sporting director with his characteristic thoroughness and passion," said sports director Christian Heidel in a club statement. Former professional Niko Bungert will be the new sporting director, while former DFB employee Meikel Schoenweitz will serve as technical director.

Schmidt, who coached both the second and first Mainz teams between 2010 and 2017, does not want his resignation to be seen as a farewell from his beloved club. "My personal circumstances in my Swiss homeland have changed due to a family health issue, and other priorities that require my increased presence have come to the fore," said Schmidt, without providing details.

Heidel and Schmidt led the club in recent years. After the successful time under Bo Svensson, the Dane Bo Henriksen saved the club from relegation last season. "I would like to explicitly thank Christian Heidel, who has personally and professionally influenced my career and is now supporting me in this step. That's my Mainz 05, the club will always be close to my heart. The shared experiences have shaped my life," said Schmidt.

New leaders sought

Heidel wants to keep his long-standing colleague from leaving the club completely. "Martin will always be a 05er - and we will remain friendly with him. He will continue to support us as a sporting consultant and will especially accompany the transition to the new structures," said Heidel.

Under him as board members, the two directors Schoenweitz and Bungert will be responsible for the sporting affairs and squad planning in the future. "Both are absolute football experts who will quickly grow into their new tasks. Both have been connected to Mainz 05 for a long time and stand for our way of developing leadership personalities from within our own ranks," said Heidel. We are now even broader in terms of content and personnel.

