"Game of Thrones" - Martin hopes for three animated series

The successful HBO series "Game of Thrones" could get three animated spin-offs. Author George R. R. Martin (75), the creator of the fantasy world, has now hinted at this. In his blog, he says that work has already gone into three projects, but that they are not yet in production.

A series that Martin has nothing to do with has apparently now inspired him to share this news with his fans. Together with his wife Parris, he has discovered the Netflix animation series"Blue Eye Samurai". It's "great" and "if you like my own stuff, you'll love [the series]", he enthuses.

New "Game of Thrones" projects: About to take the next step?

As it happens, he and HBO have "our own animation projects", which, like"Game of Thrones", are based on his "Song of Ice and Fire" novels. While none of the projects have been greenlit for production yet, "I think we're close to taking the next step with some of them".

Originally, there was the idea of realizing four animated series, but two of them have been put on hold. "However, work on the other two animation projects is continuing apace," assures Martin. In addition, the spin-off "Nine Voyages" is no longer planned as a live-action adaptation, but as an animated production.

Martin supports this step "wholeheartedly", as he explains. According to him, a live-action version would be difficult to realize due to budget restrictions - "especially as half of the series is set at sea and a different port has to be created every week".

"Nothing is safe in Hollywood"

"There's a whole world out there. And we have a much better chance of showing it all with animation," Martin continues. "So now we have three animation projects in the works. Will one of them air? [...] There's no way to know. Nothing is certain in Hollywood."

