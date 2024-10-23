Martha Stewart shares an amusing rationale for declining participation in "The Golden Bachelorette" opportunity.

During a recent chat on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" alongside pal and cool cat Snoop Dogg, the discussion turned to the ABC series "The Golden Bachelorette" and whether Stewart would join in.

"Nope, not a chance," Stewart answered.

When Cohen brought up the possibility of a $1 million or even $10 million reward to have a group of elderly gentlemen compete for her affection, the home-making queen retorted, "They just aren't appealing enough."

This amused Snoop greatly.

"So it's not about the cash, it's about their looks," he laughed. "She said, no matter how much money, if he's not visually pleasing, it won't work."

Stewart's love life isn't uncharted territory for her.

In 2022, during a game with Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show, Stewart was asked to wave flags based on various dating queries - green for yes, red for no and yellow for uncertain.

In response to whether she'd date a man with as many tattoos as "SNL" veteran Pete Davidson, Stewart gave the green flag.

She also waved the green flag when asked about dating Davidson himself.

Barrymore then reminded her audience of an online buzz that urged Stewart, 81, to date Davidson, 28.

"He's dated a lot of people," Stewart admitted. "I don't see anything wrong with that. Plus, he's kinda cute."

Stewart was married to Andrew "Andy" Stewart from 1961 to 1990 and has one daughter with him.

In the trailer of her new Netflix documentary, she advised young women that if their husband cheats, they should consider leaving the marriage. "He's a scoundrel," she said.

When asked if she'd had an affair early on, she simply said, "Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about it."

