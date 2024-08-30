- Marode's indoor swimming facility temporarily closes due to the presence of approximately 900 bats.

Due to around 900 highly safeguarded flying mammals, specifically bats, making their home in a decaying indoor swimming pool, the small town of Kehl situated near the Baden border can't demolish the long-shuttered facility. These protected pipistrelle bats are being invited to relocate to new homes close to the pool, as reported by the Kehl city officials in the Ortenau district. Relocating the animals is not an option.

These bat species, shielded by European law, seem to have inhabited the pool for a considerable length of time. The pool ceased operations in 2017. The bats are said to have navigated through the defective concrete and emplaced themselves behind the building's facade. A fire that broke out on New Year's Eve 2022 reportedly left the bat habitats untouched, as confirmed by the city.

The municipality with approximately 38,000 residents has brought in experts to design new shelters for the bats. Flat boxes have been fitted onto the surfaces of adjacent buildings. Regrettably, there's currently no prediction as to when, if ever, the bats will vacate their residence in the swimming pool. According to sources, this could take a few years. Given the pool's deteriorated condition, it appears that it will stay standing for some time to come, as it's structurally aligned with the gymnasium of a nearby high school, as the city stated.

