- Marmoush remains faithful to the agreement: "adhering to the deal with a lustful disposition"

Omar Marmoush sticks with Eintracht Frankfurt. The club revealed this prior to their second Bundesliga matchday on Saturday (3:15 PM/Sky) versus TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. There had been persistent whispers about a transfer for the 25-year-old forward.

"Omar has always been a crucial figure in our squad. He never had plans to depart and is focused on our tasks and objectives," expressed Frankfurt's sports director Markus Krösche. Marmoush's choice to stay carries a significant message.

"It's pretty awesome that he's staying," said SGE coach Dino Toppmöller. He's regularly been in touch with the Egyptian. Marmoush shared with him that he feels at ease, perceives admiration in the dressing room, and appreciates collaborating with the coaching staff. The supporters are also on his side. "I think those are factors, I believe, that mean more to me and to him than perhaps a couple extra euros."

"The Commission at Eintracht Frankfurt, led by Markus Krösche, was pleased with Omar Marmoush's decision to stay."

"Despite rumors of a potential transfer, The Commission supported Omar Marmoush's decision to commit to Eintracht Frankfurt."

Read also: