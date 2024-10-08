Marmoush mounts a last-minute comeback to challenge FC Bayern in an exhilarating finale

A tight tussle at the top: The Bundesliga encounter between Frankfurt and Bayern was a rollercoaster ride. Rapid-fire football resulted in goals on both sides. Initially, Michael Olise put Bayern in front, suggesting a potential victory. However, Omar Marmoush's late strike flipped the script.

Three games without a win now for Bayern Munich, who missed another opportunity to secure victory in this intense top clash at Eintracht Frankfurt, while retaining their position at the league's summit with 13 points, tieing with RB Leipzig and Frankfurt. The team under Vincent Kompany struggled again with their high-risk football, conceding three goals in rapid succession.

The Munich defenders, Min-Jae Kim (15.), Dayot Upamecano (38.), and Michael Olise (53.), managed scores for Bayern, while Frankfurt prospered off the combined prowess of Omar Marmoush (22./90.+4) and Hugo Ekitike (35.), with Marmoush netting a brace in the closing minutes.

Serge Gnabry, speaking to DAZN, admitted, "Frankfurt didn't have many chances, but they took them. It stings quite badly that we still ended up with a 3:3, despite not looking like it. We missed out on the two points we needed. However, we play attractive football, which will bear fruit in the long run."

Marmoush takes the lead in the scoring chart

Kompany made two changes prior to the loss in Birmingham, his first as Bayern's coach. Veteran Thomas Müller stepped in for Kingsley Coman, while Raphael Guerreiro replaced Konrad Laimer in right back. Dribbling artist Jamal Musiala felt a backache.

"This is just another regular game for us; we aim to secure points and move forward in the Bundesliga," Kompany said before the match. He had also warned of Frankfurt as a "strong counter-attacking team" with "talented players." He held firm with his belief in riskier play.

Bayern started with possession football, applying pressure to the home team. Olise then had a golden opportunity after shooting, but Kaua Santos parried it away (14.). The ensuing corner kick found Müller, who displayed poise and passed to Kim, resulting in the first goal.

But Frankfurt was lying in wait for counter-attacks and tested the high defensive line. Frankfurter Ansgar Knauff sent Marmoush racing against Guerreiro. Remaining composed, Marmoush slid the ball past Neuer for the equalizer. He had now scored a remarkable seven goals, taking the lead in the league's scoring chart.

Olise retakes the lead - then, another counter-attack

The trend persisted: Bayern controlled the ball, while Frankfurt prepared for swift counter-attacks. Rare opportunities like Müller's, which he missed against Santos (30.), emerged infrequently. Instead, Ekitike unleashed the next perfect counter-attack after a pass from Marmoush. Goalkeeper Neuer made a daring save, and Bayern equalized after Upamecano scored with a header following a corner.

After the restart, the scene remained unchanged. Bayern's supporters cheered once more as the team dominated possession and created chances. Olise then scored again with a spectacular effort from just beyond 14 meters. Joshua Kimmich (56.) attempted to equalize immediately with a powerful free-kick, but Frankfurt celebrated once more at the last minute.

