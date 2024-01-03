Actress - "Marlene" and red ribbon - Judy Winter turns 80

Judy Winter has just run out of red ribbons. "I don't have any more to wear at the moment, I have to get some," says the actress in a Berlin café over a portion of cheese spaetzle. The artist has been actively involved in Aids support for decades and can often be seen with the symbol on her clothing, which stands for solidarity with HIV-positive people and people with Aids. She says that this commitment has been her life's work. Winter will be 80 years old on January 4.

The Berliner-by-choice, who was born Beate Richard in Friedland in what was then Upper Silesia (now Korfantów in Poland) in 1944, has often played complex female roles in theater and television. Between 1998 and 2018, she appeared on stage more than 600 times as Marlene Dietrich in the play "Marlene" at Berlin's Renaissance Theater. She also lends her voice to international stars such as Jane Fonda and Shirley MacLaine as a dubbing artist.

The actress can still be seen on television today - for example in the ZDF comedy series "Familie Bundschuh" alongside Andrea Sawatzki. When asked about retirement, the actress says she will keep going until she can't go on any longer. "It's also exciting to work and put yourself in a different role." That sounds natural to her. She seems fit.

Theater successes in her mid-20s

She gratefully accepts her age. "I'm really not afraid. I've lived, I'm still alive and I can only thank myself that I'm still doing so well". Judy Winter's stage name is a combination of the names of Hollywood icons Judy Garland ("The Wizard of Oz") and Shelley Winters ("A Place in the Sun").

She can look back on a successful career. Already in her mid-20s, the daughter of a dancer and a reserve officer enjoyed success at theaters in Bremen, Stuttgart and Ulm. Great directors such as Peter Zadek, with whom she was also privately associated for several years, gave her challenging roles early on.

The leading role in the film adaptation of Johannes Mario Simmel's bestseller "Und Jimmy ging zum Regenbogen", which premiered in 1971, gave her her breakthrough in the cinema. This was followed by numerous engagements on stage, at the microphone as a dubbing actress and in front of the camera. These include the legendary "Tatort" episode "Reifezeugnis" (1977) alongside the then 16-year-old Nastassja Kinski. Winter never wanted to be tied down to a specific genre.

Comedies more difficult than dramas

In general, she says, she finds it more difficult to play a comedy than a drama. "It's just incredibly difficult to make people laugh." Although the artist doesn't have a favorite role, she has fond memories of her time as Marlene on the theater stage. "The premiere at the Renaissance Theater was a huge success. It was unbelievable. People just didn't stop clapping."

Winter has been committed to AIDS aid for many years. In 2014, she was awarded the Federal Cross of Merit 1st Class, among other honors. Even in the theater, she used to stand at the exit and collect donations, she says. Her commitment was triggered by the death of a friend who had died from the disease. Together with colleagues, she initiated the "Artists against Aids" charity gala at the end of the 1990s, which she is still involved in.

