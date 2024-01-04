Brief portrait - Marleen Lohse from "Nord bei Nordwest": She practically grew up in front of the camera

Her long, reddish-blonde mane has become something of a trademark. The actress Marleen Lohse has been seen with it in a number of TV and cinema films, including last year on the big screen as Elvira Kronenberg in "Die Schule der magischen Tiere".

Born in northern Germany in 1984, she has lived in Berlin for many years - according to an interview with her boyfriend. Otherwise, not much is known about her private life, but she occasionally shares her experiences with her fans on Instagram. She became the mother of a son in September 2022.

Lohse has been in front of the camera since her early youth. From 1998 to 2004, she played the "witch" in the series "Die Kinder vom Alstertal". At that time, she actually wanted to become a gymnast, but later went to drama school. "However, I still saw myself as a child actress for a long time and was associated with that a lot. I had to let go of that first and learn the profession and life in such an unstable industry," Lohse once told "T-Online" in an interview.

Marleen Lohse has been on "Nord bei Nordwest" since 2014

This was followed by countless TV roles, but also engagements in the theater or imaginative feature films such as "Cleo" or the series "Bella Germania". Most viewers, however, will be familiar with Marleen Lohse as the investigative and lively vet Jule Christiansen from the crime series "Nord bei Nordwest". She has been playing the role alongside Hinnerk Schönemann as vet and police officer Hauke Jacobs and Jana Klinge as Hannah Wagner since 2014. There is no end in sight. Because, as Marleen Lohse told ARD: "I hope that Hauke, Hannah and Jule will continue to circle around each other for a long time to come. It's great fun."

