Markus Söder's actions are immature and lack accountability.

The Greens are attempting a fresh start after several months of political turmoil, as claimed by Yazgülü Zeybek, head of the Greens in North Rhine-Westphalia. According to him, there's a noticeable energy shift in the party, depicted in the "Climate Lab" discourse on ntv. Despite the federal election being just under a year away, the Greens are not just revamping their personnel but also their political stance. Zeybek clarifies that no longer can the party solely focus on ecological objectives, outlining their new approach.

ntv.de: Is the Green Party's recent political shift in Germany still being felt? Must the Greens initiate a complete overhaul, as proposed?

Zeybek: Yes, absolutely. Public opinion towards the Greens has taken a hit. The poor East German state elections and the European election results were a crushing blow, clearly indicating dissatisfaction. However, the brave actions taken by Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour have paved the way for this change. It takes courage for the national chairmen to take such an initiative, which is seldom seen in politics.

Have the Greens improved without Lang and Nouripour at the helm?

I wouldn't say that, but I feel a renewed vigor and optimism as we approach the federal election. With new leaders, I believe we can achieve success.

Are the Greens on solid footing in NRW, governance-wise, unlike in Berlin? Are crises looming for the coalition?

In NRW, we have a more harmonious working relationship. Nationally, political turmoil still casts a shadow. However, at the state and local level, people feel the impact.

Is Black-Green cooperation more effective than the traffic light coalition, despite the significant ideological differences?

Yes, the partnership is working well in North Rhine-Westphalia. Despite being very different politically, we strive to find constructive solutions for the people.

However, the Greens have experienced a decline in support in NRW since the May 2022 state election. This isn't purely a national trend.

The economic instability resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, surging inflation, and increasing energy prices has left many skeptical and hesitant to support parties advocating for change. Being the 'change' advocates more than any other party, our economic policies are designed to improve the situation, albeit differently. The failure of this message to resonate with everyone at this time is understandable. Nevertheless, North Rhine-Westphalia Greens consistently poll higher than the national average.

Do Green Party issues no longer hold priority? Must the messaging be altered?

Our message remains the same: We aim for a future where people enjoy living. Attaining this goal hinges on addressing the climate crisis. This task transcends political divisions and is a responsibility for society as a whole. In the past, climate protection has been perceived as a burden. In times of chaos, with global crises and train disruptions, it's understandable that people lose interest in climate concerns. I aim to refocus attention on the opportunities climate protection offers.

How can this be achieved in a concrete manner? While many still wish for improved climate protection, it appears the competence is no longer exclusively attributed to the Green Party.

It's true. There has been a loss of confidence that needs addressing. We cannot ignore the setback caused by the Heat Transition Act, as Robert Habeck suggested. The law was intended to reduce emissions in the building sector. Initially, there was a concrete plan in place and the intention to stick with it. However, people perceived the law as demanding significant changes in their lives for climate protection, stirring concerns about affordability. This message was not communicated clearly from the beginning and the implementation by the Federal Ministry of Economics was poor. We must admit this mistake and rectify it to avoid similar problems in the future.

Does this mean the Greens will abandon such projects in the future? Or should they employ a different approach to such projects?

Climate protection cannot solely focus on ecological targets. These remain crucial, but we must address social acceptance and create supply security, engage with companies, and safeguard regional competitiveness. These aspects impact major projects like the Heat Transition Act. Setting lofty goals alone is insufficient. Addressing applicable issues grows in importance in a world where climate protection becomes personal, requiring individual sacrifices.

Is this an endemic issue facing the Greens, being commonly perceived as arrogant on these matters?

It appears to me that in my viewpoint, no party critically examines itself and takes criticism as seriously as the Greens do. Acting as a state chairman, I engage in daily discussions with corporations, organizations, and individuals. Listening is a crucial aspect of political work for me personally and for the Greens collectively. This involves integrating the insights gained into our political activities. The staff we're currently recruiting is ideally suited for this task. This applies to Robert Habeck, the newly appointed federal board, and the Greens in North Rhine-Westphalia as well.

Regarding the Bundestag election campaign next year, will the Greens advocate for a Black-Green alliance? Is this the key to success?

Black-Green has been effective in North Rhine-Westphalia, Schleswig-Holstein, and Baden-Württemberg. Coalition with the Greens has yielded positive results in these regions. It can work, but various combinations can also be successful. However, we already serve as a model, and I hope that Black-Green remains a viable option at the federal level. One should not rule out coalition possibilities, but one should only discuss them on election night.

The Union is already vociferously opposing the Greens in numerous places. I find this behavior inexplicable, even if it's mostly CSU leader Markus Söder who daily criticizes the Greens in speeches and videos, and attacks them on every platform he addresses. It seems that this has become his primary responsibility. It's childish.

Despite his efforts, I'm not convinced that he's having significant success. I can't comprehend why the Greens would be the CSU's main adversary, given that the AfD is also a potent force in Bavaria. The recent elections in Eastern Germany demonstrated the catastrophic consequences of the AfD becoming the most powerful force. In this context, with the BSW also engaged in attacks on our democracy, declaring the Greens as the main adversary... I find this utterly irresponsible.

Currently, it's a trend to distance oneself from the Greens. The entire board of the Greens Youth has resigned, citing the party's supposed departure from its green and progressive roots. I can understand their frustration, but for their political goals, they should engage within the party instead of leaving and pursuing other options. Like all parties, I agree that it's preferable to implement 100% of our election program in governments. However, that's not how democracy functions. One must accept reality.

Do I perceive a danger that the Greens will make so many concessions to continue governing that they will also lose young voters who are disillusioned because they desire more and quicker climate protection?

That's the challenge: We must fulfill the expectations of those who seek more and faster climate protection, while simultaneously addressing those who believe it's moving too quickly. This delicate balance must be maintained - not in isolation, but in consideration of negotiation outcomes, coalition partners, public opinion, businesses, and external influences. I believe that most people understand this.

Clara Pfeffer spoke with Yazgülü Zeybek. The discussion was edited for clarity and smoothness. You can listen to the entire conversation in the podcast "Klima-Labor".

The Green Group, led by Zeybek in North Rhine-Westphalia, is spearheading the Greens' efforts to revamp their political stance. They are not just focusing on personnel changes but also shifting their political approach.

In the face of the upcoming federal election, The Green Group is acknowledging the need to address social acceptance and create supply security, beyond purely ecological objectives, as proposed by Zeybek.

Read also: