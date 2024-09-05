- "Markus Rehm has numerous tasks remaining": This is a paraphrased version of the original text.

Paralympic heavyweight Markus Rehm has dismissed retirement thoughts following his victorious defense of the long jump title, aiming to crush the 9-meter barrier. "Truth be told, I'm still maturing physically. That's fantastic. But we should up our training game, wise and age-suitable - yet, my appetite isn't satiated. I'm keen on leaping further, and I believe there's more potential lurking within," shared the 36-year-old. He even hinted at competing till the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

In Paris, he clinched his fifth Paralympic gold medal. "For the present, I can still keep pace with the rivals and it's fun - I'd like to contribute to heightening the standard. My finest career leap was 8.72 meters. In the City of Light, he triumphed with 8.13 meters, making these unforgettable Games all the more meaningful. Not forgetting, he had the prestige of bearing the Paralympic torch on the opening night and striking the bell at the Stade de France after his victory, an honor bestowed on triumphants alone."

"I'm already emotional. It stirs and inspires me. These moments I long to recall, and carrying the torch unquestionably ranked among the most beautiful moments of my life," confessed Rehm.

