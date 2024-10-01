Mark Rutte secures the position of NATO's top leadership role.

Mark Rutte, the erstwhile Prime Minister of Netherlands, has been appointed as the new NATO Secretary General. This comes after Jens Stoltenberg, the Norwegian, has served in the position for nearly a decade and is now passing it on in a ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Rutte has declared his intention to make supporting Ukraine a top priority. During his speech in Brussels, he emphasized that Ukraine is at the top of his list of tasks. He also underscored the need for NATO to do more for collective defense and deterrence, boost defense spending, and establish stronger alliances with third countries, including those in the Far East.

When asked about the upcoming U.S. elections in early November, Rutte showed a nonchalant demeanor. "I'm not concerned. I've had good relations with both candidates for years," he shared. Having worked with Trump during his first term from 2017 to 2021, Rutte credited him for pushing for higher spending, which ultimately resulted in current higher spending levels compared to when he first took office.

Rutte also expressed positive sentiments towards Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, praising her "outstanding performance as Vice President" and her status as a "highly respected" political leader. Regardless of the election outcome, Rutte assured that he will be able to maintain a productive working relationship with whoever emerges as the U.S. President.

The power transition was marked by a ceremonial handover ceremony hosted by NATO headquarters in Brussels. Stoltenberg, who has led the alliance for a decade, is reportedly set to join the Munich Security Conference post his tenure. After securing a majority vote from the 32 NATO member countries in June, the appointment of Rutte as Secretary General was confirmed.

His duties as Secretary General will primarily involve coordinating military aid, mediating among member states in conflicts, and preparing European members for greater self-reliance.

