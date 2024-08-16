- Marius Borg Høiby's telephone recordings expose instances of psychological torture

Marius Borg Høiby officially apologized on a Wednesday, expressing remorse towards his girlfriend. The 27-year-old, who's the offspring of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was initially detained in early August on accusations of bodily harm. Later, he accepted responsibility for the actions. The female victim contacted authorities and sought medical attention due to a head injury.

In his statement, disseminated by the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK), Høiby acknowledged having grappled with psychological issues and being under the influence of alcohol and cocaine at the time of the incident. He issued an apology to his family and girlfriend. However, recently released phone conversations reveal that he continued to verbally harass the woman post-incident.

Norwegian newspaper "VG" published these incriminating recordings. Høiby's tone in the recording appears calm yet menacing. The conversations, held following the crime, saw the now penitent Høiby downplaying the events. He stated, "I merely gave you a few light slaps with the flat of my hand..."

The woman retorted that he had struck her a hundred times and choked her at least five times, making it challenging for her to breathe, according to the Norwegian report. The son of the Norwegian monarch demanded that the woman collect her garments and belongings at Skaugum Palace by 4 pm: "Your possessions will be burnt at 4 pm. Everything you own is currently out there. And I have a large container of gasoline and a lighter in my hand. Can you hear that? You will be present at 4 pm," he insisted.

When the victim inquired about his motives, he replied, "Because you deserve every bitter remark I'm directing at you," and followed up with profanities.

In a subsequent phone recording, he inquired about her location: "Are you on your way? Now all your belongings are heading for the trash. I told you, you had an hour to arrive. It's been three hours."

These phone recordings are anticipated to serve as evidence in the approaching trial against Høiby, a member of the Norwegian royal family.

Sources: Bild, Daily Mail, VG

+++ Majorly Read +++

Norwegian Royal Family: Marius Borg Høiby is now single

Aminata Belli: "One out of every three women experiences violence in a partnership"

Relationship: Recognize physical and psychological domestic violence signs early on

Despite his earlier apologies and acknowledgment of his actions, newly surfaced average telephone conversations reveal continuous verbal harassment towards the female victim by Marius Borg Høiby. In these recordings, Høiby minimizes the extent of his actions, contradicting the victim's claims of severe physical harm.

Read also: