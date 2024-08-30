- Maritime vessels housing sports equipment succumb to flame-driven devastation at the harbor.

At Germersheim's Rhine marina, a few recreational watercraft went up in flames. As per the local water authorities' statement, a boat docked at the pier ignited around midday on Thursday. This blaze subsequently spread to two additional sports boats nearby. Firefighters successfully put out the fire, but chunks of charred plastic debris lingered in the harbor basin, the police reported. The origin of this inferno is under current investigation. The total monetary loss is estimated at 32,500 euros.

The investigation into the cause of the fire at the marina revealed that 'The following is added:' a discarded cigarette was the likely source. After the incident, new safety regulations were introduced at the marina, including a strict no-smoking policy.

Read also: