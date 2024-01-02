Upper Palatinate - Marital dispute ends in exhaust poisoning

A marital dispute between a couple in the Upper Palatinate has ended in the man being poisoned by exhaust fumes. The 27-year-old had decided to spend Tuesday night in the car in the garage after the argument with his wife, according to the police. When it got too cold for him, he is said to have started the engine of his car. He later tried to leave the garage, but was unable to open the door. At that point, the exhaust fumes were already very high. He informed his wife, who opened the door from the outside. An ambulance was called and finally took the 27-year-old to hospital with exhaust poisoning.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de