Personnel decision - Marion Ackermann takes over the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation

With Marion Ackermann, a woman is taking over the helm of Germany's most powerful cultural institution for the first time. The 59-year-old is set to take over the presidency of the Stiftung Preußischer Kulturbesitz (SPK) next year. The current General Director of the Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden was appointed as her successor by the SPK Foundation Council in Berlin. Hermann Parzinger (65), who has been in office since 2008, will step down from his position next year due to age.

The SPK is Germany's largest and most significant cultural institution. Among the institutions under the joint auspices of the Federal Government and all the states, with around 2000 employees and staff, are the State Library Berlin and several institutions. These include the Staatliche Museen zu Berlin with 15 collections and 4.7 million objects at 19 locations. Among them are world-renowned and renowned institutions such as the Gemäldegalerie, Pergamonmuseum, and the Nationalgalerie buildings Alte Nationalgalerie, Neue Nationalgalerie, and Hamburger Bahnhof - Nationalgalerie der Gegenwart.

Federal Minister of Culture and the Media

