Mariah Carey's ex-boyfriend: Break-up after seven years

After seven years, Mariah Carey and choreographer Bryan Tanaka are separating. Speculation about the end of their love affair had been circulating for several weeks.

No longer together with choreographer boyfriend Bryan Tanaka: US pop star Mariah Carey. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
US pop star Mariah Carey 's relationship with her long-term boyfriend Bryan Tanaka is over. "It is with mixed emotions that I share this personal update on my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," wrote choreographer Tanaka on Instagram.

Speculation about an end to the relationship with the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer had already arisen in recent weeks because Tanaka did not accompany Carey on her Christmas tour. The 54-year-old began working with dancer Tanaka in 2006. They got together ten years later. The singer has not yet commented on the separation. Carey has twelve-year-old twins with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

