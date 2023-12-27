People - Mariah Carey's ex-boyfriend: Break-up after seven years

US pop star Mariah Carey 's relationship with her long-term boyfriend Bryan Tanaka is over. "It is with mixed emotions that I share this personal update on my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," wrote choreographer Tanaka on Instagram.

Speculation about an end to the relationship with the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer had already arisen in recent weeks because Tanaka did not accompany Carey on her Christmas tour. The 54-year-old began working with dancer Tanaka in 2006. They got together ten years later. The singer has not yet commented on the separation. Carey has twelve-year-old twins with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Source: www.stern.de