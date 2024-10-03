Mariah Carey hasn't completely assumed her role as the 'Queen of Christmas' yet... 'Not just yet!'

In an amusing clip shared on her verified Instagram on a Wednesday, the entertaining Carey is depicted in what appears to be a private jet. As the beginning tones of her renowned "All I Want For Christmas Is You" track echo, she's greeted by the "captain's" voice welcoming her aboard, stating their destination as the North Pole.

"Not yet," Carey replies with a playful tone. "Oops!"

She proceeds to mention, "They always hasten me."

Carey typically marks the beginning of the holiday season with a grand celebration on the day after Halloween. In this particular instance, she's clearly poking fun at how the holiday preparations have been advancing earlier every year.

Her beloved 1994 hit and continued passion for the festive season earned her the title of the "Queen of Christmas," a position she not only savored but even attempted to trademark, albeit unsuccessfully, several years prior.

The accomplished Grammy-winner decided to gift her fans a Christmas tour last year.

Carey's playful banter with the "captain" hints at her enjoyment of the early holiday entertainment.She often includes unique and entertaining elements in her annual holiday celebration specials.

