Mariah Carey calls it quits after seven years

 Alex Stellmacher
2 min read
After seven years, pop star Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are going their separate ways..aussiedlerbote.de

Mariah Carey has been storming the charts at Christmas for years with her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You". There has been a big change in the pop star's private life for this year's festival of love. The 54-year-old and her partner are no longer together.

Rumors have been circulating for weeks, but now Mariah Carey's long-time partner Bryan Tanaka has confirmed the couple's break-up on Instagram. The 40-year-old dancer, who once met the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" performer through his work, wrote on the social network: "It is with mixed emotions that I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together."

Tanaka goes on to explain that the couple made the decision to separate together. The former lovers would continue to have "deep respect" for each other. The dancer also speaks of "an overwhelming feeling of gratitude for the invaluable time" he was able to spend at the singer's side. He will "keep the memories of the past years in his heart forever".

Mariah Carey met Bryan Tanaka in 2006 during one of her tours, which the dancer took part in. But it wasn't until ten years later that their professional relationship turned into love. Since then, the 54-year-old and Tanaka have always toured together. Rumors of a break-up emerged when Tanaka stopped performing as a dancer in Carey's show for the first time during the singer's current "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour. The couple's last Instagram post together also dates back to March 2023.

Mariah Carey has not yet issued a statement on the matter. According to her official Instagram channel, she spent Christmas in the snow with her twelve-year-old children Moroccan and Monroe. She shares the twins with US comedian Nick Cannon, to whom Carey was married from 2008 to 2016 before her relationship with Tanaka.

Source: www.ntv.de

