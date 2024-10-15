Maria Carey exhibits the most quintessential diva-like grievances. We can't deny that.

In a segment from her chat on "Las Culturistas Podcast" on iHeart Radio, the renowned music diva expressed her displeasure towards the harsh lighting in public areas, finding it less than favorable.

"I can't stand the overhead lighting," Carey shared. "Why do they subject us to this? I shouldn't say 'us,' it's just me."

The 55-year-old vocal powerhouse admitted that she's the most affected by the gruesome lighting found in elevators, doorways, and gyms.

"I don't hit the gym, don't worry," she clarified. "But I do mean us."

She praised the sun's soft glow, especially during sunset, declaring that she'd gladly venture outside and don a hat, making for a picturesque scene. But the sun isn't all sunshine and rainbows, as Carey swiftly pointed out.

"The sun has its downside," she acknowledged. "You have to be careful with it. But overhead lighting? No, thank you."

And to clinch her dislike for overhead lighting, Carey voiced one last remark.

"It makes me feel ill," she concluded.

After expressing her dislike for harsh lighting, Carey mentioned that she prefers entertainment venues with softer lighting.

Despite her disdain for public lighting, she enjoys watching movies and concerts, relishing in the dimmed lights found in such entertainment settings.

