Portrait - Margrethe II. - longest-serving monarch in the world

She is the longest reigning monarch in the world - and now, quite surprisingly, no longer wants to. Danish Queen Margrethe II wants to abdicate next year. She wants to step down as regent on January 14, 2024, the 83-year-old said in her televised New Year's address on Sunday evening. The resignation coincides with her 52nd anniversary on the throne.

In February, she had to undergo major back surgery. Due to her rehabilitation, she canceled numerous appointments or was represented by her son, Crown Prince Frederik (55), and his wife Mary (51). Her eldest son - heir to the throne for 53 years - is already attending appointments that the Queen used to do herself. Recently, Frederik's eldest son Prince Christian (18) has also been allowed to officially represent the Queen.

Margrethe said in her New Year's speech that the operation had gone well thanks to the health staff, but had made her think about her future as Queen. She will leave the throne to her son, Crown Prince Frederik. Above all, she wanted to say thank you on this evening - for the warmth and support she has received over the years, said the monarch. The back operation seems to have caused the Queen to have a complete rethink. According to Danish media reports, she even stopped smoking after the operation - Margrethe has been known for her cigarette consumption for decades.

Suddenly crown princess at just 13

Margrethe's headstrong, extravagant and unconventional manner has endeared her to the Danes for decades. She spent her early childhood without knowing that she would one day become Queen of Denmark. She was born Margrethe Alexandrine Thórhildur Ingrid on April 16, 1940. Her father, King Frederik IX, only had the line of succession to the throne changed in 1953 when it became clear that he would have no male offspring.

Margrethe thus suddenly became crown princess shortly before her 13th birthday. After the death of her father, she ascended the throne on January 14, 1972. Her motto: "God's help, the people's love, Denmark's strength". As Margrethe II, she is Denmark's first female regent in 500 years.

The Queen in London was always a role model for her. Elizabeth II was a third cousin. Like her, Margrethe II served her kingdom with dedication and dignity for decades. With the Queen's death in September 2022, Margrethe became the longest reigning monarch in the world.

Love of the arts

Margrethe is highly educated and is also interested in art and literature. She studied political science and architecture not only in Denmark, but also in Cambridge in the UK and at the Sorbonne in Paris. She speaks English, French, Swedish and German, the language of Denmark's neighbor to the south, more or less fluently. Since the 1970s, she has been painting watercolors, drawing, designing stage sets and costumes for the Royal Theater and the Tivoli amusement park in Copenhagen. Many of her works have been exhibited in Denmark and abroad. Under a pseudonym, she is even said to have illustrated the Danish edition of the Tolkien classic "Lord of the Rings".

It was also her love of art that united her with her husband, the French Count Henri Marie Jean André de Laborde de Monpezat. They met in London, where he was working at the embassy. They married in 1967. They lived out their creativity together, for example translating "All men are mortal" by Simone de Beauvoir. Crown Prince Frederik was born in 1968, followed a year later by Prince Joachim. Henrik dies in February 2018 - after more than 50 years of marriage.

Crown Prince Frederik takes over

Like his mother, Crown Prince Frederik is popular with his fellow countrymen. His sporting zeal is also well-known: Frederik ran various marathons, completed an Ironman and launched the Royal Run event for his 50th birthday. In his mid-20s, he underwent tough military training to become a combat swimmer in the navy. His wife, Crown Princess Mary, and he are considered a well-rehearsed team. The couple have four children: Christian (18), Isabella (16) and twins Vincent and Josephine (12).

Source: www.stern.de