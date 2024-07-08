Soccer - Marco Schuster from SC Paderborn to Hansa Rostock

Football-Third league team Hansa Rostock has signed Marco Schuster for the upcoming season. The 28-year-old comes from Second league team SC Paderborn, the club from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern announced. Schuster is planned for Hansa Rostock's defensive midfield. The clubs agreed on secrecy regarding the transfer details.

"It's always something special as a player to represent a traditional club and to know that an entire region stands behind it and is totally Hansa-crazy," he said, according to Hansa's press release. Schuster had played for Paderborn for three years and appeared in 64 Second league matches for them.

