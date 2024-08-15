soccer in the USA - Marco Reus signs with the LA Galaxy.

Marco Reus' move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles Galaxy is complete. The club announced that the former football national player, aged 35, has signed a contract lasting two and a half years, until the end of the 2026 season. ESPN had previously reported on the transfer. After his contract with Borussia Dortmund expired, Reus moved to the USA without a transfer fee. The offensive player is set to be officially presented this Thursday evening (CET). In the past, football stars like David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have also been under contract with the LA Galaxy.

"All the best in California, Marco!", Borussia Dortmund (BVB) wrote on their homepage. After twelve years, the BVB did not offer Reus a new contract. However, the native Dortmund resident expressed his desire for "a new adventure".

"Marco Reus is a world-class player who has shone at the highest level and played in two Champions League finals for Borussia Dortmund and with the German national team at the World Cup," said Will Kuntz, General Manager of LA Galaxy. "We're excited about Marco's contribution to LA Galaxy as we enter the crucial final stretch of the MLS 2024 season and beyond."

After a poor 2023 season, in which LA missed the playoffs, Galaxy is now one of the title contenders. With Reus as an additional offensive option, the first MLS Cup title since 2014 is the goal. "He is a proven winner and leader whose talent and vision for the game will fit seamlessly into the group as we prepare for the league restart and the playoff run," explained coach Greg Vanney.

