- Marco Reus signs with the LA Galaxy.

Former football national player Marco Reus' move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles Galaxy is complete. The club announced that the 35-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the 2026 season. ESPN had previously reported on the deal. After his contract with Borussia Dortmund expired, Reus will join the US club on a free transfer. The attacking midfielder is set to be officially presented this Friday evening (CET). In the past, football stars like David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have also played for Los Angeles.

LA Galaxy Manager: "Marco Reus is a world-class player"

"All the best in California, Marco!" Borussia Dortmund (BVB) wrote on its homepage. After twelve years, the BVB did not offer Reus a new contract. However, the native Dortmund resident expressed his desire for "a new adventure."

"Marco Reus is a world-class player who has shone at the highest level and played in two Champions League finals for Borussia Dortmund and with the German national team at the World Cup," said Will Kuntz, General Manager of LA Galaxy. "We're excited about Marco's contribution to LA Galaxy as we head into the crucial final stages of the MLS 2024 season and beyond."

After a disappointing 2023 season where LA missed the playoffs, Galaxy is now one of the title contenders. With Reus as an additional offensive option, the team aims to win its first MLS Cup title since 2014. "He's a proven winner and leader whose talent and vision will fit seamlessly into the group as we prepare for the league restart and the playoff run," explained coach Greg Vanney.

