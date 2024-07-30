Marc Terenzi is being thrown off the train

After splitting from Verena Kerth, Marc Terenzi finds himself back in the headlines due to an incident on a train. Because of loud phone calls and arguments with fellow passengers, the singer had to spend the night at a Berlin hotel instead of his planned destination.

Marc Terenzi is in hot water again. Not only is he currently dealing with the end of his relationship with Verena Kerth, but the singer is also making headlines due to an incident on a train just outside of Berlin.

On Monday evening, the 46-year-old was reportedly making very loud and lengthy phone calls in a first-class compartment of the Ostdeutsche Eisenbahn GmbH (ODEG), according to an eyewitness who spoke to Bild. "It was a relaxed situation, and then Marc Terenzi started making very loud and very long phone calls. One phone call is fine, but Terenzi's voice was almost heard throughout the entire carriage," the witness said. Other passengers felt disturbed by this, so one of them politely asked Terenzi to speak softer. The former boyband star reportedly reacted very upset, escalating the situation.

Train staff tried to mediate between the parties, but to no avail. The ex-husband of Sarah Connor, with whom he has two children, allegedly showed no remorse and said, "I am Marc Terenzi, don't you know who I am?" He also filmed the scene and threatened to publish the video online. Eventually, the Deutsche Bahn's security service was called, and Terenzi had to leave the train in Berlin. After the incident, he spent the night at a friend's hotel.

"Toxic" relationship ends

Marc Terenzi had been living with Verena Kerth in Munich and is reportedly struggling financially. Friends described their 22-month relationship as "toxic," with frequent heated arguments and even reports of physical altercations. After the split, Kerth wrote on Instagram that she was glad to have her own life back. Terenzi later added that he had ended the relationship.

A friend of the singer told Bild that alcohol may have been involved in the train incident, as it has been in the past. In 2019, Terenzi openly admitted to being alcohol-dependent, saying he used to drink up to two bottles of vodka a day at his worst. While he was sober for a time, he has since relapsed. Last August, Terenzi was even arrested for drunk driving with a blood alcohol level of 2.2 promille.

Despite his recent struggles with relationship issues and substance abuse, Marc Terenzi's latest scandal involves an incident on a train, where he was asked to lower the volume of his reality television phone calls. His confrontational response and subsequent behavior led to his removal from the train and a night spent at a Berlin hotel.

With his reality television appearances often showcasing his controversial behavior, Marc Terenzi's latest incident further underscores his complex personal life, raising questions about his judgment and ability to manage public behavior.

