For approximately two months now, Marc Terenzi has been in a rehab clinic, going through alcohol detoxification following a tough period in his life. He opened up in an interview with Bild, expressing his transformation and positive outlook. In hindsight, the 46-year-old singer wishes he had taken this step sooner.

Currently residing outside Berlin, Terenzi willingly entered the facility due to severe alcohol issues and an emotional breakdown resulting from his split with Verena Kerth. In the candid interview, he shared that his decision to seek professional help was the best he's ever made. Reflecting on the call, he said, as reported by Bild, "I should've done this much earlier."

At the clinic, Terenzi focuses on addressing his current struggles while also diving into past stressors, aiming to gain a deeper self-understanding, particularly regarding his tendencies to fall back into harmful, repetitive behaviors.

Alcohol abuse and shifting relationships

One of these patterns involves excessive alcohol consumption, a coping mechanism used to manage stress. Prior to his admission, the 46-year-old confessed that he often turns to drinking excessively during challenging times to find solace. In the past, he found himself moving from one relationship to another - his reasoning being that he can't handle solitude. His publicized relationship with Verena Kerth, marked by public disputes and alleged physical altercations, eventually ended in a split.

Marc Terenzi now primarily receives support from his family, especially his ex-wife Sarah Connor and their children, 18-year-old Summer and 20-year-old Tyler. On Instagram, Sarah publicly encouraged him by saying, "You enrich our lives even more when you prioritize your health." However, Terenzi is quick to remind Bild that his journey towards recovery is still ongoing. "I won't put undue pressure on myself; I'll continue working on myself to improve my life."

