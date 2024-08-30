Maori Monarch Tuheitia passes away at the age of 69

New Zealand's Maori King, Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero, Has Ceased to Exist. Shortly After Celebrating 18 Years as Monarch, He Peacefully Departed This World Surrounded By Family Following a Heart Operation In a Hospital, According to His Office's Announcement. At the Age of 69, Tuheitia Had Been Battling Health Issues such as Diabetes for Years.

Tuheitia Was the Seventh King of New Zealand's Indigenous Population, Following the Establishment of the "Kiingitanga" (Maori Kingship) Movement in 1958 with the Purpose of Uniting the Maori People Under a Single Leader. He Succeeded His Late Mother, Te Arikinui, Dame Te Atairangikaahu, Who Had Reigned for 40 Years.

On a State Level, Maori Kings Lack Power, But they Exert a Significant Symbolic and Cultural Influence, uniting Various Maori Tribes and exerting National Influence. Their Main Role is to Protect and Safeguard the Rights of the Indigenous Population.

Currently, Around 900,000 Maori Reside in New Zealand, constituting Over 17% of the Population. The Statement Read, "A Chief Has Left Us. Rest in Peace". The Ministry of Culture and Heritage Decreed that Flags on all Public Buildings Would be Flown at Half-Mast "As a Symbol of Deepest Mourning and Respect".

King Charles III Shares Grief

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon Recalled the "Relentless Commitment" of the King, Whose Impact on New Zealand was "Perpetually Etched." King Charles III Also Expressed his "Profound Sorrow" at the Monarch's Demise in the Commonwealth Country. "I Was Fortunate Enough To Know Kiingi Tuheitia for Decades," He Wrote in a Statement.

The Monarch was Driven by a Passion for Building a Fortunate Future for the Maori and New Zealand, founded on Culture, Traditions, and Healing, which He Achieved with Wisdom and Compassion. Tuheitia Also Attended Charles' Coronation in London in May 2023. Tuheitia's Remains Will Be Housed at His Residence for Several Days before Being Interred at His Final Resting Place, the Sacred Taupiri Mountain, About 100 Kilometers South of Auckland on New Zealand's North Island.

Here, He will be laid to Rest beside His Mother. Reports Indicate that the Funeral is Likely to Occur on the Following Thursday. The Mountain Holds Great Spiritual Significance, with its Slopes Often Used for Burials. Traditionally, Tens of Thousands of Individuals Attend such Funerals. Notable Figures from across the Pacific Region are also Anticipated to Pay Their Respects. It Remains Unknown Who will Replace Tuheitia. He Leaves Behind His Wife and Two Sons and a Daughter. The Position of Maori King is Not Inherited, but Rather, a New Monarch is Chosen by the Leaders of the Associated Tribes in the Kiingitanga on the Day of the Funeral.

In 1840, the Treaty of Waitangi was Signed between the Maori and the British Crown, Fostering the British Colony while Guaranteeing the Maori Property Rights to the Land they Occupied. Today, Most Maori Live a Predominantly Western Lifestyle, but they have Managed to Preserve many of their Traditions and Customs. Remarkable Examples include "Ta moko," Traditional Tattoos that Often Cover Parts of the Face, and the Intimidating, Ritual Dance "Haka," Performed by the New Zealand Rugby National Team before Every Match. In Politics, the Maori are Represented by the Maori Party, which holds several Seats in Parliament. However, Many Maori Continue to Face Disadvantages and Live in Poverty.

