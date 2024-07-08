Naturalization - Many Turks interested in dual citizenship

The new Citizenship Law, according to statements from the Turkish Union in Berlin-Brandenburg (TBB), is attracting interest from many Turks in the region. Many find the possibility of dual citizenship particularly appealing, said TBB spokesperson Safter Cınar to the German Press Agency. Anyone who wants to become a German citizen can now keep their Turkish passport - this was not possible before. "The old regulation prevented many from applying," said Cınar.

Some people have already sought consultation from the TBB. "People come by or call and briefly explain their situation and ask if they fit into the new regulation," said Cınar.

According to calculations by the Berlin-Brandenburg Statistics Office, almost 96,000 people with Turkish citizenship live in Berlin, and around 6,000 in Brandenburg (as of December 2023). The numbers are based on population development based on the 2011 census, according to a spokesperson.

Entitlement to naturalization after five years

The Law to Modernize the Citizenship Law took effect on June 27. The entitlement to naturalization now exists after five instead of the previous eight years, provided the applicant meets all conditions. For foreigners and foreign nationals, there is a possibility of becoming German citizens after three years with special integration services. Conditions for faster naturalization include good school performance or a job, volunteer work, and good language skills.

The TBB welcomes the shortening of the residence requirement. However, the association criticizes, according to Cınar, that the livelihood for naturalization must be secured without social benefits. Until now, this requirement could be waived if someone could prove that they could not claim such benefits themselves. For people who become unemployed through no fault of their own, the new regulation is a problem, according to Cınar. "I mean, what about the people if the company closes or lays off workers?"

Exception for language tests at the TBB hardly effective

According to the law, people who once came to the Federal Republic as so-called guest workers or as contract workers in the GDR do not need the B1 language level for naturalization. They and their spouses only need to understand German. Cınar finds the exception correct but ineffective. "It's being done as if it affects hundreds of thousands of people in Germany," said the TBB spokesperson. "That's not the case," Cınar is convinced. For some few Turkish nationals in the older age group - that is, people aged 65 and over - naturalization may still be interesting. For many, it is no longer a goal in life, believes Cınar, assuming they are still living and in Germany.

