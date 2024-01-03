Floods and storms - Many rivers at alert level 3: These maps show warnings and water levels

It's storming and raining in Germany - and the flood situation remains tense in some regions of the country. In parts of Lower Saxony and Bremen in particular, there were floods and warnings of flooding until Wednesday morning.

According to an overview by the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation, many river levels are still at reporting level 3, which means that there is still a threat of major flooding in the areas around these bodies of water.

Floods mainly on the Aller, Weser and Leine

Towns and villages on the Weser, Aller and Leine rivers and some of their tributaries have been particularly affected by the flooding recently. The Hase, a tributary of the middle Ems in the district of Osnabrück, was also recently reported to be at level 3. On one of the maps linked here, the areas with high floods were marked with red dots. Below the text you will find links to further, more detailed flood reports.

The Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation issued warnings of major flooding for several areas. In the federal state of Bremen, for example, the Bremen district of Timmersloh was affected by flooding.

In the districts of Celle, Oldenburg, Emsland, Osterholz, Heidekreis and Verden, the situation remained tense, with some large areas under water. There, numerous emergency services tried to secure dykes and build additional barriers to counteract the floods. But as long as it continues to rain, the work will remain difficult. Many dykes in the affected areas are completely softened, partly because it has been raining in these regions for weeks.

On Wednesday, the weather did not bring any relief for the time being. Repeated rain showers moved across Germany. According to the forecast of the "Wetter.de" portal, it should rain most frequently in the north. As temperatures rise, the risk of heavy squalls on the North Sea will also increase. There could also be gale-force winds in the Black Forest and on the Brocken. Overall, a powerful low-pressure complex will keep the cold and sunshine at bay, the meteorologists summarize.

The German Weather Service (DWD) also warned of heavy rainfall in some areas. According to the latest DWD report, the region from the Baltic Sea coast, Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony to the Black Forest and the eastern and south-eastern low mountain ranges will be particularly affected. Thunderstorms are also possible in the west and southwest of Germany.

However, there are rays of hope - temperatures are forecast to fall and there will be less precipitation in the coming days. This could perhaps bring some relief to the areas affected by the floods.

