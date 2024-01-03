Weather - Many operations due to flooding in the Saarland

Rising water levels in the Saarland have led to numerous deployments by the fire department, police and the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW). The district of Neunkirchen, including the towns of Illingen, Eppelborn and Ottweiler, was affected, as a local authority spokesperson said on Wednesday. In Ottweiler, the population had been warned of a flood in the Blies - sandbags had been handed out from the early morning, said head Alexander Koch from the district police and disaster control authority.

The fire department had also laid sandbags in some places. At midday, the Blies had not burst its banks. "We are currently seeing falling water levels, but we have to be careful," said Koch. "We will prepare for more rain."

Mayor Holger Schäfer also spoke of slightly falling water levels in the Ottweiler area in the early afternoon. "The situation is currently under control." He thanked all those involved and the relief workers - "especially the volunteer fire department and the citizens who lent a hand". All measures were taken in good time. "So far, there has been no personal injury or environmental damage in the Ottweiler area. Property damage in flooded cellars has certainly occurred, but is limited."

The police command and situation center spoke of numerous weather-related operations. "Saarland-wide, everything was included," said a spokeswoman. In Niederbexbach, for example, there was a water leak on the roof of a logistics building. The ceiling had sagged by around 30 centimeters, it was said. It was possible to pump out the water. "Experts from the THW are still on site due to the statics." The cause of the accumulation was probably blocked floor inlets.

"The water levels in the Saar are still rising," said the flood forecasting center at the State Office for the Environment in Mainz on Wednesday. At the Fremersdorf gauge, the reported height of 390 centimetres had already been exceeded on Tuesday evening and had risen into the range of a two-year flood (458 centimetres). Over the course of the day, a rise to 530 centimetres cannot be ruled out by Thursday. "After that, water levels are expected to fall."

Source: www.stern.de