New Year's Eve - Many operations at the Cooperative Regional Control Center North
In Flensburg and the Schleswig-Flensburg and Nordfriesland districts, the emergency services experienced a busy New Year. From 7 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on New Year's Day, the Kooperative Regionalleitstelle Nord reported over 60 call-outs for the emergency services.
Among other things, one person was injured in the eye when lighting a firework battery and another person suffered a facial injury from a New Year's Eve rocket. There were also four patient transports from the islands to hospitals on the mainland by DRF Luftrettung. Two people were reported in the water in Flensburg harbor at around 4:00 am. However, they had already left the water by the time the emergency services arrived.
PM
Source: www.stern.de