New Year's Eve - Many New Year's Eve operations for police and fire departments in the north

Fire and police crews were called out to hundreds of incidents in the north on New Year's Eve. In most cases, they were called out because of burning hedges and garbage cans, disputes under the influence of alcohol, but also because of injuries caused by fireworks. Residential fires also had to be fought. There were no reports of assaults on emergency services or police officers.

Overall, the Bad Segeberg police department drew a positive conclusion and spoke of a comparatively quiet New Year's Eve. In its area of responsibility, 238 operations were registered in the period from 6 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on New Year's Day.

The emergency services in Flensburg and in the Schleswig-Flensburg and Nordfriesland districts also experienced a busy New Year's Eve. From 7 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on New Year's Day, the Kooperative Regionalleitstelle Nord reported over 60 call-outs for the emergency services.

Among other things, one person was injured in the eye when lighting a firework battery and another person suffered a facial injury from a New Year's Eve rocket. There were also four patient transports from the islands to hospitals on the mainland by DRF Luftrettung. Two people were reported in the water in Flensburg harbor at around 4:00 am. However, they had already left the water by the time the emergency services arrived.

The Rendsburg-Eckernförde district fire brigade association gave a positive assessment of New Year's Eve. According to a spokesperson, there were fewer incidents than had been feared. In the period from 12.00 a.m. on New Year's Eve to 7.00 a.m. on New Year's Day, there were 18 fire incidents, mostly due to burning garbage cans. The Central Integrated Regional Control Center was well prepared.

In Kiel, the Kiel Fire and Rescue Service had to respond to 28 fire incidents. Most of these were small fires involving garbage cans and firework remains, which were quickly extinguished by the professional fire department and volunteer fire departments. At the same time, the rescue service dealt with 20 incidents. These included two serious hand injuries caused by handling fireworks.

In the Pinneberg district north of Hamburg, the volunteer fire departments had a particularly busy New Year's Eve. Between 6 p.m. on Sunday and 6 a.m. on Monday, the volunteer forces were called out to a total of 47 incidents, compared to 36 the previous year, according to the figures.

There were three major fires in Schenefeld, for example, where a fire broke out on a balcony on the third floor of an apartment building shortly before midnight. Around 20 residents of the building had to be looked after.

In Wedel, more than 60 firefighters from the Wedel volunteer fire department and the Pinneberg volunteer fire department were able to prevent a shopping center from catching fire at the last moment. According to the fire department, the fire broke out at a covered truck entrance to a supermarket early on New Year's morning. According to reports, garbage containers were on fire there. The storage area for gas cylinders in the delivery area posed a high risk potential. The helpers had to recover 20 gas cylinders from the danger zone and cool them down.

Neumünster police reported 31 incidents during the night, but also spoke of a generally peaceful and quiet New Year's Eve after Corona.

PM Control Center Association North PM Rendsburg PM Pinneberg PM Kiel

