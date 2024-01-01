Turn of the year - Many New Year's Eve operations for police and fire departments in the north

Fire and police crews were called out to hundreds of incidents in the north on New Year's Eve. In most cases, they were called out because of burning hedges and garbage cans, disputes under the influence of alcohol, but also because of injuries caused by fireworks. Residential fires also had to be fought. According to the authorities, the number of assaults on emergency services or police officers was low. However, fireworks were occasionally thrown at police officers.

Schleswig-Holstein's Interior Minister Sabine Sütterlin-Waack (CDU) gave a positive overall assessment of New Year's Eve. The police counted around 955 operations across the state in connection with the turn of the year. "I would like to expressly thank all the men and women of the police , fire department and rescue services for their prudent, level-headed and rapid deployment on New Year's Eve. They ensured that the vast majority of people in Schleswig-Holstein were able to celebrate peacefully and safely," she said.

Eight police officers were injured during the operations. One officer who was kicked by a suspect in Lübeck was no longer fit for duty. According to the police, the total number of deployments was at a similar level to the previous year. "I am pleased that the professional conduct of the police officers on the ground, the overwhelmingly reasonable behavior of the people of Schleswig-Holstein and the operational concept contributed to a fairly peaceful end to the year," said state police director Michael Wilksen.

The Bad Segeberg police department also spoke of a comparatively quiet New Year's Eve. In its area of responsibility, 238 operations were registered in the period from 6 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on New Year's Day. In Flensburg and in the Schleswig-Flensburg and Nordfriesland districts, there were over 60 call-outs for the emergency services between 7 p.m. on Sunday and 5 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to the Northern Regional Coordination Center.

Among other things, one person was injured in the eye when lighting a firework battery and another person suffered a facial injury from a New Year's Eve rocket. There were also four patient transports from the islands to hospitals on the mainland by DRF Luftrettung. Two people were reported in the water in Flensburg harbor at around 4:00 am. However, they had already left the water by the time the emergency services arrived.

The Rendsburg-Eckernförde district fire brigade association gave a positive assessment of New Year's Eve. According to a spokesperson, there were fewer incidents than feared. In the period from 12.00 a.m. on New Year's Eve to 7.00 a.m. on New Year's Day, there were 18 fire incidents, mostly due to burning garbage cans. The Central Integrated Regional Control Center was well prepared.

In Kiel, the Kiel Fire and Rescue Service had to respond to 28 fire incidents. Most of these were small fires involving garbage cans and firework remains, which were quickly extinguished by the professional fire department and volunteer fire departments. At the same time, the rescue service dealt with 20 incidents. These included two serious hand injuries caused by handling fireworks.

In the Pinneberg district north of Hamburg, the volunteer fire departments had a particularly busy New Year's Eve. Between 6 p.m. on Sunday and 6 a.m. on Monday, the volunteer forces were called out to a total of 47 incidents, compared to 36 the previous year, according to the figures.

There were three major fires in Schenefeld, for example, where a fire broke out on a balcony on the third floor of an apartment building shortly before midnight. Around 20 residents of the building had to be looked after.

In Wedel, more than 60 firefighters from the Wedel volunteer fire department and the Pinneberg volunteer fire department were able to prevent a shopping center from catching fire at the last moment. According to the fire department, the fire broke out at a covered truck entrance to a supermarket early on New Year's morning. According to reports, garbage containers were on fire there. The storage area for gas cylinders in the delivery area posed a high risk potential. The helpers had to recover 20 gas cylinders from the danger zone and cool them down.

Neumünster police reported 31 incidents during the night, but also spoke of a generally peaceful and quiet New Year's Eve after Corona.

