"Many missiles" are apparently heading towards Kiev

Putin's announced revenge

 and  Lauren Adams
2 min read
Burning house in Dublyany: Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine on New Year's Eve..aussiedlerbote.de

After an attack on Belgorod, Kremlin leader Putin announces that he will intensify the attacks on Ukraine even further. Russia now fires many missiles and there is an air alert throughout Ukraine. "It's one of the biggest air strikes on Kyiv," writes journalist Trubetskoy. "And it continues."

One day after the Russian announcement of an intensification of the attacks, "many" missiles were fired in the direction of Kiev, according to Ukrainian reports. Residents of the capital should stay in shelters for the time being, the Ukrainian air force said. "Many missiles" were heading towards Kiev.

Shortly beforehand, the air force had already triggered air alerts across the entire country. "A total of 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air. Do not ignore the air alert! Go to the shelters," explained the air force on the online service Telegram.

Explosions had already been heard in Kiev in the early morning. According to the city administration, the army tried to fend off a Russian drone attack at around 2.00 a.m. local time. "The debris of a drone is burning in an open area in the Desnyansky district," explained Kiev's mayor Vitali Klitschko. He added that rescue workers were on the scene.

Journalist Denis Trubetskoy wrote on Platform X: "It's one of the biggest air strikes on Kyiv that the Ukrainian capital is currently experiencing. It's really extremely unpleasant here in the northwest. 15 explosions or so heard so far, minor power outages, fire truck sirens, everything that goes with it. And it continues."

The Russian Telegram channel "Two Majors" wrote: "The Kinshal rockets (11 in total) are being fired every few minutes. This is the first time that such a massive use of this type of weapon has been observed." Kiev also confirmed that Russia had fired several hypersonic missiles.

Dozens of drones repelled

The mayor of Mykolaiv in the south of the country said that the Ukrainian air force had shot down drones whose debris had caused a fire. The air force claimed to have fended off 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones during the night.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to step up attacks on military targets in Ukraine in response to Kiev's attack on the Russian city of Belgorod. In the attack on Belgorod on Saturday, 25 people were killed, including five children.

The Ukrainian air force reported attacks by a "record number" of Russian combat drones on New Year's Day. At the end of last year - before the attack on Belgorod - there had also been a major Russian attack on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. Dozens of people died and more than a hundred were injured. Russia had bombarded the neighboring country with almost 160 missiles, cruise missiles and drones of various types in just one night. The attack shortly before the New Year celebrations was the heaviest since the start of the war.

Source: www.ntv.de

