Hamburg - Many injured in accident involving bus and truck

Many injured in an accident in Hamburg: A bus and a truck collided at an intersection on Saturday evening. At least six people were injured, said a police spokeswoman. She assumed that no one suffered serious injuries. The injured were taken to hospital. It was not yet clear who was responsible for the accident in the Rothenburgsort district. Pictures from the scene of the accident showed that the side of the bus and the driver's cab of the truck were considerably damaged.

Source: www.stern.de