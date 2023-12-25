Theater - Many foreigners take advantage of Frankfurt's cultural offerings

Frankfurt's cultural offerings are largely used by people from outside the city. For its cultural development planning, the city collected statistical data on visitors to seven theaters, museums and stages. According to the recently published results, on average only 38% of visitors came from Frankfurt, 32% from Hesse, 23% from Germany and 7% from abroad.

A total of 4845 visitors were surveyed for the study between July 2022 and May 2023. The people were selected at random and had to complete a paper questionnaire.

The Senckenberg Museum had the most visitors from abroad; only one in four visitors here was from Frankfurt. The Museum of Modern Art, the Jewish Museum and the Opera House also had a high proportion of visitors from outside the city, with the proportion of Frankfurters ranging between 33 and 37 percent. More than every second visitor to the theater and two off-stages came from Frankfurt.

This supports the city's demand for financial support from the state and federal government for the local authority's cultural institutions. The most recent example is the planned new opera and theater building, which is expected to cost around 1.3 billion euros. The city is hoping for subsidies from Wiesbaden and Berlin.

The survey also looked at many other aspects, such as age, education and satisfaction. The average age showed two peaks: 25 to 34 years and 54 to 67 years; only 4.4 percent of visitors were under 18. Almost 60 percent of the visitors surveyed were female and just under 54 percent had a university degree.

