War in Ukraine - Many dead in Russian missile attack on Ukraine

One day before the NATO summit in Washington, at least 20 people were killed and over 50 were injured in Ukraine due to heavy rocket attacks. According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram, this occurred mainly in the industrial city of Kryvyj Rih in southern Ukraine and the capital city Kiev. In Kiev, a large children's hospital was hit, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media platform X.

The number of casualties at the hospital is still unknown. Zelenskyy posted a short video showing damaged hospital rooms and blood trails on the floor. He wrote, "Everyone helps to remove the debris - doctors and others."

Zelenskyy did not specify whether the clinic was directly targeted or if the attack hit another object. However, he wrote, "Russia cannot turn a blind eye to where its rockets fly, and must be held accountable for all its crimes."

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko reported that departments for dialysis, cancer treatment, operating rooms, and the intensive care unit were damaged at the children's hospital. Hundreds of residents helped emergency services clear debris and search for victims.

Additionally affected cities

In the three-million city of Kiev, at least seven people were reportedly killed and nine injured according to initial reports from the city administration. Private power distributor DTEK reported damages to three substations in the capital. The military administration of Kryvyj Rih reported at least ten fatalities and over 30 injuries. Damages were also reported in the large city of Dnipro. Furthermore, targets were reportedly the frontline cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. No reports of damage to military targets or weapons factories were made.

The Russian military reportedly used over 40 rockets in the attack, according to Zelenskyy's statements. It was unusual for such a heavy attack to occur during daytime at the beginning of the work week. There were also nighttime air raids using drones, cruise missiles, and rockets.

Ukraine has been repelling a Russian invasion for over two years with Western support and continually requests the provision of modern air defense systems. According to the latest reports, Ukraine has received four of the particularly effective Patriot systems from US production, but needs much more.

Another system is expected to come from the Netherlands. Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans of the new Dutch government confirmed this to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the news agency UNIAN. It was announced in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague that a system would be made available. No specific delivery date was mentioned.

Another Patriot system is reportedly being offered by Romania. Kiev also hopes for further commitments at the NATO summit, which begins on Tuesday in Washington. Up to six Patriot systems from Israel are being discussed. The question of supporting Ukraine is a central theme for the meeting of the Western defense alliance.

Orban on a self-proclaimed peace mission

As a mediator in the ongoing war for over two years, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has recently visited Kiev, Moscow, and Beijing. However, his mission in Brussels is criticized as unapproved and seen as Orban's private initiative, despite Hungary currently holding the EU-Council presidency. Kreml spokesperson Dmitri Peskov stated in Moscow that President Vladimir Putin did not deliver any message to US President Joe Biden or the NATO summit through Orban.

