Health - Many corona patients in December: increase in influenza

The coronavirus caught many people in Bavaria in December. Around a third of swabs tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus, the Ministry of Health announced in response to a request from the German Press Agency in Munich. This positive rate has been relatively constant for several weeks and is not unusual for the cold season.

The study was based on figures from calendar week 50 in mid-December, which are based on the"Bayern Influenza + Corona Sentinel". This involves analyzing swabs from patients with acute respiratory illnesses who were treated in Bavarian GP, paediatric and adolescent practices and selected at random.

The State Office for Health and Food Safety (LGL) also registered an increase in other respiratory infections. The RSV virus was detected in almost ten percent of the swabs. Overall, however, the trend is significantly lower than last year's figures.

According to the ministry, the rates for influenza are now also on the rise. In mid-December, influenza viruses were detected in 8.5 percent of swabs. Experts assume that influenza infections will increase in the first quarter of 2024.

According to the ministry, it is not possible to say how the situation developed over the Christmas holidays, as fewer samples are taken and tested during these days. In the period up to the end of the year, fewer people went to the doctor and some surgeries were closed.

The situation in hospitals remained relaxed. According to the intensive care register, just under 200 Covid patients were receiving intensive care treatment nationwide on Friday (11.00 a.m.), with 63 receiving invasive ventilation. The figures are at a relatively moderate level and say nothing about whether and to what extent the Covid-19 infection is the cause of treatment in the intensive care unit.

