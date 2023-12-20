Skip to content
A few weeks old baby clenches his hand into a small fist. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Statistics - Many births at Christmas and the turn of the year

Even during the holidays, the maternity wards in hospitals in Berlin and Brandenburg are usually very busy. On Christmas Eve last year, 95 babies were born in Berlin and 31 in Brandenburg, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg Statistical Office in Potsdam on Wednesday. Shortly before the turn of the year and thus still with the birth year 2022, 82 babies were born in Berlin and 29 in Brandenburg.

