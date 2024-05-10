Many become ill following Munich spring festival.

Towards the end of April, the occurrence of gastrointestinal issues shoots up in conjunction with the Stuttgart Spring Festival. Over 700 individuals have been reported affected, and norovirus has been identified in certain cases. Now there are multiple reports of ill-health surrounding the Munich Spring Festival, which has already wound down.

As per a report, authorities in Munich have acknowledged a number of gastrointestinal issues attributed to a public festival. Quoting the health department, "Der Spiegel" states that 33 cases of these "sicknesses post-festival attendance" have been logged. Appropriate examinations have been carried out "in tandem with the food monitoring unit and the suitable precautionary measures have been implemented". The Spring Festival was a slightly smaller iteration of Oktoberfest, running from April 19 to May 5.

Following the more colossal spring bash in Stuttgart, the local health authority registered numerous visitors contending with queasiness and nausea. Norovirus was recognized in a few of the sick, the city speculated "human-to-human transmission", and food samples were unremarkable. According to the health department, the status of whether norovirus has also spread to Munich remains unresolved. "The results and pathogen-related findings of the undertaken tests have yet to be decisive."

Noroviruses result in nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, and are highly contagious; they can propagate at a rapid pace - especially in locations where people gather en masse, such as preschools, old folks' homes, or hospitals. An outbreak is typically short and potent. Those afflicted feel tired, often experience stomach pain, headaches, and sore limbs, sometimes a slight fever. As per an expert, having numerous individuals confined in a tent is an ideal milieu for the transmission of germs - including noroviruses.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de