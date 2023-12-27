Pouring - Manure dumped on the road: Police arrest farmer

The police have caught a 24-year-old farmer in a rather unusual protest action: the man is said to have deliberately dumped manure with a tractor on a slip road to the federal highway 457 in the district of Giessen, as the police announced on Wednesday. Following the incident last Friday, he is being prosecuted for dangerous interference with road traffic. Two police officers, who were driving privately, observed how the man unloaded around three cubic meters of manure and then drove on.

The 24-year-old then had to clear the load from the road. "A dung heap of this size on a busy road is a hazard for all road users that should not be underestimated," the statement said. The police are now investigating whether the farmer could be responsible for similar actions - such as a dung heap in front of a party office in Giessen.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de