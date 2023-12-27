Food - Manufacturer recalls poultry pâté due to listeria infestation

The sausage manufacturer Wolf GmbH in Schmölln is recalling ham pâté. The recall applies nationwide to "Unser Frischepack Geflügel Schinkenpastete 100g" with the batch number L938421 and the use-by date January 10, 2024, as the company announced on Wednesday. The recall is being carried out as a precautionary measure after a microbiological check revealed a low level of listeria in one pack.

The product, which was delivered nationwide, was immediately withdrawn from sale. However, it could not be ruled out that individual packs were sold to end consumers. Consumption of the products from the specified product batch is not recommended. The products affected by the recall can be returned to the respective sales outlets for a refund of the purchase price.

Listeria are bacteria. A listeria infection can lead to diarrhea and fever within 14 days. People who have these symptoms after eating should consult a doctor.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de