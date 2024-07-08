Skip to content
Manslaughter trial begins - father killed?

A man dies in Neustadt in the Palatinate - at the hands of his son? And why? That's what the district court wants to find out in the trial against a 57-year-old man.

A defendant has to stand trial for allegedly killing his father.
Because he is accused of killing his father, a defendant must answer before the Frankenthal District Court from Monday (9:00 am) onwards. The prosecution accuses the 57-year-old man from Neustadt/Weinstraße of having first urged his father, who was lying in bed, to do so at the end of December 2023, and then nearly completely severing his head with a kitchen knife. The father is believed to have died from a combination of asphyxiation and blood loss. The Chamber of Indictment assesses the offense charged by the prosecution as manslaughter. The defendant, who has no prior convictions, is said to have confessed to the crime during his arrest.

The defendant hails from Neustadt/Weinstraße, which is located in Rhineland-Palatinate, specifically near the town of Frankenthal. The public prosecutor's office in Rhineland-Palatinate will commence the court process against him, starting on Monday at 9:00 am in the Frankenthal District Court. The alleged crime took place in December 2023, involving the accused urging his father to act and then causing severe injury with a kitchen knife, leading to his father's death due to asphyxiation and excessive blood loss.

