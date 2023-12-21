Skip to content
Manslaughter proceedings dropped after knife attack

Manslaughter proceedings dropped after knife attack

Following the death of a man as a result of a knife attack, the public prosecutor's office in Waldshut-Tiengen has dropped the investigation against the neighbor.

Following the death of a man as a result of a knife attack, the public prosecutor's office in Waldshut-Tiengen has dropped the investigation against the neighbor. As the authorities announced on Wednesday, it could not be ruled out that the deceased had first attacked the man with a knife and that his opponent had acted in self-defense. The 42-year-old accused had previously been investigated on suspicion of manslaughter.

The two men had lived in the same apartment building in Herrischried ( Waldshut district) and had come into conflict with each other in February. Both suffered stab wounds and the police confiscated two knives. One of them, a 35-year-old man, died three days later in hospital.

