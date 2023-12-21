Crime - Manslaughter proceedings dropped after knife attack
Following the death of a man as a result of a knife attack, the public prosecutor's office in Waldshut-Tiengen has dropped the investigation against the neighbor. As the authorities announced on Wednesday, it could not be ruled out that the deceased had first attacked the man with a knife and that his opponent had acted in self-defense. The 42-year-old accused had previously been investigated on suspicion of manslaughter.
The two men had lived in the same apartment building in Herrischried ( Waldshut district) and had come into conflict with each other in February. Both suffered stab wounds and the police confiscated two knives. One of them, a 35-year-old man, died three days later in hospital.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de